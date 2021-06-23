Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.45. Emera shares last traded at C$57.30, with a volume of 366,138 shares.

EMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm has a market cap of C$14.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.69.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

