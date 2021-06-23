Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.07. Ennis has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

