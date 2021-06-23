Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of American States Water worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

