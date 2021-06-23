Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 277.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 399.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 861,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after acquiring an additional 689,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NTES opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $82.93 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

