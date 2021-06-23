Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $134.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

