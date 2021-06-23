Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 35.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

