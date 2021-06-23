Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,385 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,442,764 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

