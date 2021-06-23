Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,255 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.68% of Gritstone bio worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 116.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 201,965 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 624.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $457.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

