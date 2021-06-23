Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 51,029 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,029 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in nVent Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3,069,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

