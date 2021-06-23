Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,878 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.24. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

