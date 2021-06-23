Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $476.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Entravision Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.