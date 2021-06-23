EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.58, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

