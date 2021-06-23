Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.29. 9,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 922,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

