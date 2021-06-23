Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The RealReal, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The RealReal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $21.33 on Monday. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,744 shares of company stock worth $1,998,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,265,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 439,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The RealReal by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after buying an additional 294,332 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 26.4% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after buying an additional 587,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 314,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

