Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140,771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE PMT opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

