Ergoteles LLC Invests $188,000 in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCLEU. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,805,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCLEU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

