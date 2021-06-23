Ergoteles LLC Invests $192,000 in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

TCACU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.