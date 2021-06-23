Ergoteles LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $280.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

