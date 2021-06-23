Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $1,978,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $529,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $1,211,000.

TBCPU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

