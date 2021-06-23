Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

