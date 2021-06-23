Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 6,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 744,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after acquiring an additional 120,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

