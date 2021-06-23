Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $54.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

