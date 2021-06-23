Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,693 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of Essent Group worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after buying an additional 109,278 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essent Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 490,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,593 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.