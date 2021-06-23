Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $16.08

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $16.94. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 1,568 shares traded.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $863.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 283,059 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

