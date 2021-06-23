Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.07% of Everbridge worth $185,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

