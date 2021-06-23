Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 6,490,660 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $41,286.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,330 shares of company stock worth $48,998. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

