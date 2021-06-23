ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 28.1% Lower This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $652,756.65 and approximately $3,908.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001067 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00314676 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008338 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.