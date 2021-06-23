Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Trading Down 3.2%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 2,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 87,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $780.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

