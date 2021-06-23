Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $34.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $33.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $137.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

FMNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 221,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $452.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

