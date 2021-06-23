Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce sales of $216.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.89 million to $227.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $176.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $878.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.28 million to $918.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $951.95 million, with estimates ranging from $912.62 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.85. The stock had a trading volume of 472,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.