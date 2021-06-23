Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 159,742 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,742 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HI stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

