Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,714 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of STRA opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

