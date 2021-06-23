Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.45% of Investors Bancorp worth $16,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after buying an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,270,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 523,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

