Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 183.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,101,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,447.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,403.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.38 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

