Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 120,511 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 138.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,511 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,380 shares of company stock valued at $39,265,186 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

