Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 38,990 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 154.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Masimo worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,737,000 after buying an additional 174,134 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

MASI stock opened at $238.49 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.98. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

