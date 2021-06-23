Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $20,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hologic by 48.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after purchasing an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hologic by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after purchasing an additional 553,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 868.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

