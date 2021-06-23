FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.80% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

