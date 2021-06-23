Financial Analysis: First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) vs. OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and OFS Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $29.77 million 4.46 -$36.65 million $0.35 12.60 OFS Capital $45.47 million 2.93 $3.69 million $0.92 10.82

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC. OFS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of OFS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Capital has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and OFS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 134.15% 6.03% 3.09% OFS Capital 92.88% 7.19% 2.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and OFS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00 OFS Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 26.30%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than OFS Capital.

Dividends

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. OFS Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OFS Capital pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OFS Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

OFS Capital beats First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

