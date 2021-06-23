Financial Comparison: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) vs. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.61% 27.79% 12.31%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 7 0 2.64 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 33.91%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.62%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.01 -$26.48 million $0.23 95.13 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.49 $59.00 million $0.98 34.80

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Petco Health and Wellness on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.