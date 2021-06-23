Financial Survey: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.57% -1.56% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and Rio Tinto Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Rio Tinto Group 2 6 8 0 2.38

Rio Tinto Group has a consensus target price of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.76%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Rio Tinto Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Rio Tinto Group $44.61 billion 2.33 $9.77 billion $7.70 10.79

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.