Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 248.64 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14). 34,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 194,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.12).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Fintel Company Profile (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

