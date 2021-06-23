First Foundation Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

