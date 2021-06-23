First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 577,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

