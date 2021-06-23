First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

FSLR stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 441.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,821 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

