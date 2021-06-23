First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

