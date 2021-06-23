First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 7,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.