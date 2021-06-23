First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
FMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.