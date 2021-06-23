Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Five9 worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,856. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -260.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

