FLIP Tops 1-Day Volume of $76.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $239,727.65 and $76.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

